Woman goes from couch to 57K in three years
A woman who started running with a couch to 5K programme is taking part in a 57km (36 mile) race.
Laura Williams only started running three years ago during the coronavirus lockdown, and said she has a love-hate relationship with the sport.
The mother-of-three only started thinking about running when she chased after her three-year-old daughter.
Mrs Williams, from Bognor Regis in East Sussex, is returning to her home island to take part in the Guernsey Ultra.
'Testing the boundaries'
Ms Williams, 36, said it was a "spur of the moment" decision to take up the sport after realising she could run.
She said: "I was out on a walk one day with my family and my middle daughter, Eve, ran off and I chased her, and it wasn't very far, but I could run - it sounds ridiculous.
"I'd go out early every morning before starting work at home and before the kids woke up, and it just sort of escalated."
She has already completed 10 marathons and said she was excited to return home for her biggest challenge yet.
She said: "I'm doing this because it's Guernsey; it's where I grew up.
"I miss it all the time and, when I found out there was a Guernsey Ultra, that was it. I was signed up and that's what I was doing. I think as my first ultra it's going to be really special.
"It's a personal challenge, I like sort of just testing the boundaries just to see what I'm capable of."
