Liberation Day: Sark marks 78th anniversary

A photo of Sark
Sark was liberated a day after Guernsey and Jersey

The island of Sark will mark 78 years of liberation from German forces during World War Two on Wednesday.

The Channel Islands were occupied from 1940 until 9 May 1945, with Sark liberated a day later.

Residents from Jersey and Guernsey celebrated on Tuesday with different events happening on the two islands.

On Wednesday a gathering will be held on Sark at 12:00 GMT in front of the island hall, with children from the local school performing war time songs.

