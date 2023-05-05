New proposals made for 'outdated' Guernsey Education Law
- Published
Every school in Guernsey could get its own independent governor under the newly proposed Education Law.
The Education, Sport and Culture committee said the current legislation, written in 1970 and based on practices from the 1940s, was outdated.
The committee said it would outlaw corporal punishment in local schools which is currently not explicitly prohibited.
The proposed reforms will be debated by States members in June.
'Fit for purpose'
Other propositions include new governance boards for all schools, methods to ensure children are kept safe when learning and a legal requirement to make sure anyone being home educated has access to exams and qualifications.
A code of practice would also be available at all times to support learners with additional needs and their families and a requirement for "independent, professional and impartial" careers information would be provided.
If approved, the committee said the law would be "fit for purpose for the 21st Century".
President of the committee deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said new proposals would provide a more "effective system".
She said: "We cannot understate the importance of having an Education Law which sets out the universal entitlement of our children, meeting the needs and expectations of a modern education system."
