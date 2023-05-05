New Guernsey bell-ringers to mark King's Coronation
- Published
Twenty islanders have been trained as bell-ringers to participate in the celebrations of the Coronation of King Charles III.
As part of the Ring for the King initiative, training in Guernsey has taken place across two months to prepare the new recruits.
Duncan Loweth, tower captain at the Town Church, said most people who signed up had no previous experience.
He said he was "very impressed" with their progress.
"Mostly they'd never seen a rope, didn't know what was going on and nine weeks later they're very proficient ringers," he said.
Churches across the island will join the nation and ring bells for 45 minutes on Saturday morning.
Mr Loweth said: "On the Sunday, there's a service at Town Church to celebrate the Coronation so we'll be ringing before that.
"Then of course there'll be even more ringing on Liberation Day (Tuesday).
New ringer, Tim Peet, said he was inspired to start the course because of the Coronation and it had taught him patience and technique.
He said: "On Saturday, I'm sure the King will need earmuffs when the whole island shakes to the sound of bells."
