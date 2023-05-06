Guernsey gets ready for Coronation celebrations
- Published
People in Guernsey are preparing to enjoy a weekend of celebrations for the coronation of King Charles III.
Four parish churches will "Ring for the King", ringing their bells for 45 minutes, in the Forest, St Peter Port, St Pierre du Bois and the Vale.
Members of the armed forces, veterans and cadets will march in a Coronation Parade from Fort George at 10:15 BST to the Model Yacht Pond.
A 21-gun salute is due to sound from Castle Cornet from midday.
A Royal Navy warship, HMS Puncher is in St Peter Port to help mark the occasion and Liberation Day on Tuesday, with opportunities for islanders to go aboard.
The KGV community centre will be showing the ceremony on the big screen followed by family activities between 10:00 and 16:00 with a park and ride from Footes Lane.
The St Martin's Community Centre hosts a tea party with a big screen showing the procession and ceremony from 10:00.
The Commonwealth Society is displaying a collection of patriotically decorated vintage and classic vehicles and motorbikes outside the Old Government House hotel.
In Alderney, plans to hold a street party have been adjusted due to the weather forecast with the event now being held in the Island Hall on Saturday from 14:30 with food and music.
The Coronation Inn, which was founded in the year of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, is also showing the ceremony.
In Sark, there will be a screening at the Island Hall from 10:00.
