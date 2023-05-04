Pesticides detected in Guernsey water supplies
More than 50 pesticides were detected in Guernsey's water supplies in the first three months of 2023, including one not detected in 17 years.
Guernsey Water reported herbicides and insecticides traces were "regularly detected" in raw water samples.
The company said it believed the chemicals had been released into the environment through both commercial and domestic use in gardens.
It asked islanders to do "everything they can" to avoid using pesticides.
'Protect the island'
Margaret McGuinness, water quality risk manager at Guernsey Water, said the chemical can easily make its way into watercourses when it rains.
"If the level of pesticides in a stream becomes a concern we divert it away from our reservoirs, so we are asking islanders to reconsider their use of pesticides to help us collect more water and protect the island from drought," she said.
Guernsey Water said it understood it may be difficult for companies to not use the chemicals, but asked them to reduce use "wherever possible".
It said the raw water treatment process was "not designed to remove the chemicals currently being detected", but could be managed through a "combination of diversion and blending".
If levels rise, the firm said a "significant investment could be required" for the island's water treatment works - increasing customers bills.
