Guernsey future energy needs plan delayed again
- Published
The release of a plan for Guernsey's future power needs and how people can be helped with their electricity bills has been delayed for a third time.
The Electricity Strategy was originally due out in 2022 but was put back and had been due to be published this week.
The Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure (E&I) is now set to publish the plan on 5 June.
E&I President, Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, said it would still be debated in July as planned.
She said: "Due to changes to the States meeting schedule, the submission deadline for the policy letter for this meeting has been changed from 5 May to 5 June.
"This additional time will enable further consultation with the relevant parties including the Energy Partnership Group, ahead of publishing this important strategy."
