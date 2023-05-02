Data breach reported over St Peter Port rates letters
- Published
A data breach has been reported after residents were sent the wrong rates bills in St Peter Port.
The parish confirmed its automated system for issuing rates had used mismatched data.
Douzaine constable Zoe Lihou said it would correct and reissue bills sent to the wrong islanders.
The Office of the Data Protection Authority said it could not comment on the case, but was "aware of this issue".
Data protection commissioner Emma Martins said it served as a "reminder for everyone to ensure robust processes are in place around the handling of all data."
She added: "Technology can be efficient and effective at handling information but it needs to operate within a framework of high quality governance and oversight."
Ms Lihou apologised, telling BBC Radio Guernsey the problem was "an unfortunate event".
"We have no means of checking this data; we are totally reliant on extracting what's in the system," she said.
Ms Lihou said anyone in receipt of a rates letter for St Peter Port, particularly those with a surname beginning with B or H, should "double-check" it.
"We will be reissuing those affected invoices. We will try and differentiate it somehow, whether that's printing it on coloured paper so people know it's the revised version," she added.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.