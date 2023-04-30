Guernsey: Muscle pain claims misleading, says watchdog
- Published
An advert for a Guernsey business specialising in muscle and joint issues has been found to breach the advertising rules.
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld a complaint against an advert for First Contact Health.
A doctor questioned whether claims in a leaflet for Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) treatment were scientifically proven and could be misleading.
The ASA upheld the complaint and said the ad must not be published again.
The ASA said First Contact Health had been told not to make claims that PRP injections could treat arthritis, tendon problems, torn ligaments and muscles problems in the absence of adequate substantiation.
First Contact Health has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.