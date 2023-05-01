Guernsey beach restrictions for dogs come into force
- Published
Restrictions on dogs on seven Guernsey beaches have returned for the summer.
They will be in place until 30 September, the States of Guernsey said.
It added the majority of beaches remained unrestricted, but asked dog owners to be mindful of other users and wildlife.
Dogs are not allowed on the following beaches from 1 May - Fermain, Petit Bot, L'Erée, Vazon (northern end), Cobo, Port Soif, L'Ancresse/Pembroke.
The States said Herm's Shell Beach, Belvoir Bay, Fisherman's Beach, and the area of beach in front of the White House Hotel to the Herm Harbour Jetty were also out of bounds for dogs.
Guide dog owners are exempt from the Control of Dogs Ordinance.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.