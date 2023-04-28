Guernsey brothers treated for oesophageal cancer at the same time
Two brothers from Guernsey were diagnosed with the same cancer within months of each other.
Peter and Mick Crowther were told they had oesophageal cancer during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The brothers had surgery and more than a year of chemotherapy.
They are now getting regular scans and blood tests to ensure the cancer has not returned. The cancer affects the oesophagus, the tube that connects the mouth to the stomach.
The surgery by the Medical Specialist Group (MSG) in Guernsey, involved removing part of the oesophagus and reconnecting it to the stomach.
Consultant surgeon Mr Michael Van Den Bossche said: "Peter and Mick were quite unique patients of mine.
"It's not every day you treat siblings for the same type of cancer at the same time, particularly not oesophageal cancer.
"Some cancers, like bowel cancer, are known to have a familial factor but it is quite unusual for oesophageal cancer.
"Unfortunately, most cases in the UK are not operable due to not being diagnosed early enough.
"Symptoms include unexplained weight loss, difficulty swallowing, choking, vomiting, coughing and a hoarse voice."
'Friendly brotherly competition'
The brothers hope to raise awareness of oesophageal cancer.
Mick said: "I couldn't have hoped for a better outcome for me or my brother."
He said he was "very grateful to all the team" and "to my wife who pushed me to go see the doctor in the first place".
"My sense of humour kept me in good spirits too.
"I was always laughing with the nursing team and creating some friendly brotherly competition between Peter and me.
"I joked with Mr Van Den Bossche that I knew my brother had 102 stitches after his surgery, so asked him to make sure I had more so I could say I won. As it happens, I did, just, at 106 stitches."
Peter added: "The team were just fantastic, the treatment was faultless, and I am immensely thankful"
Health bosses said Peter and Mick were "both well on their way to remission".
