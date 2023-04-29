Thousands of Guernsey premises using fibre network in island rollout
Guernsey's fibre network is now being used by more than 3,000 homes and premises, according to the States.
It is part of a project to convert 30,000 premises to a fibre-based broadband and landline service by the end of 2026.
About 80 jobs have been created in Guernsey to help with the rollout.
Guernsey States said the £12.5m project was in partnership with Guernsey telecommunications firm Sure.
The States said the fibre rollout was ahead of schedule, with 9,000 homes ready to switch.
Sure CEO Justin Bellinger previously said: "Absolutely every household on the island will have a fibre connection by the end of 2026."
