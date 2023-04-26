Southampton flat gifted to Guernsey charity for children in hospital
- Published
A couple have gifted a flat to a Guernsey charity that provides families with accommodation when children require off-island hospital care.
Ken and Linda Acott have gifted Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation the flat after they completed the purchase in February.
The charity provides accommodation to families in Southampton when children are in hospital.
It said the flat would provide "vital comfort" to families.
'Worrying and stressful'
Mr and Mrs Acott said they were inspired by the work of Jo and Andy Priaulx, who started the foundation in 2003, following the premature births of both of their children.
They have named the flat, Frankie's Den.
Mr Acott said: "It gives us enormous pleasure to gift this apartment to the foundation and to enable them to support even more Guernsey families at what is the most worrying and stressful of time."
Mrs Priaulx said: "The addition of Frankie's Den to the Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation family is key.
"We will now be able to offer vital comfort to even more families whose children need longer term treatment, like cancer."
The flat will be refurbished and should be in use in June.
The charity has two other flats in Southampton.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.