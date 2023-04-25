Tribunal sides with States of Guernsey on teacher pay
- Published
An industrial tribunal has decided in favour of the States of Guernsey in the dispute with a teacher's union over pay.
The dispute between teachers and the States was referred to the tribunal in March.
It means the original pay rise offer of 5% has been approved.
All public sector staff have now accepted the three-year pay rise deal offered by the States.
Deputy David Mahoney from Policy and Resources welcomed the decision, but said he did not want it "to go down this road".
"Unfortunately under Guernsey law this is where we have to go if we simply can't agree," he said.
The union must now accept a 5% increase to salaries, plus a sum of £500 for 2022, a 7% increase in 2023 - based on the Retail Price Index excluding mortgage interest payments (RPIX).
For 2024 salaries will increase in line with the RPIX as at 30 June 2023 minus 1%.
The Negotiating Committee for Teachers and Lecturers in Guernsey had asked for the above plus 2% for 2022 and 2023, and 3% for 2024.
Mr Mahoney said the States "simply couldn't cope" financially if the tribunal had decided in favour of the teaching union.
"We will now speak to payroll and get them to put that into people's pockets," Mr Mahoney said.
NASUWT Guernsey has been contacted for comment.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.