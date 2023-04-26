School road closure scheme extended in Guernsey
- Published
A road outside a school in Guernsey will remain closed during drop-off and pick-up times following a successful week long trial.
La Route Des Coutures, outside St Martin's Primary School, was closed to vehicles on weekdays from 08:30 to 09:00 and 14:45 to 15:15 from 29 March.
The States agreed to continue the initiative, with an official trial to begin once signage is in place.
The trial will be in place for a minimum of nine months.
The Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure said it "may be in place" for up to 12 months before being reviewed.
It said the road would only be closed during term time.
'Improving safety'
Paul James, Road Safety Officer, said one in six cars exceeded the 25mph (40.2km/h) in the surrounding area during drop-off and pick-up times.
He said: "It's one thing to have an idea in theory, but it was really helpful to see this initiative in practice during the week-long trial, which showed that the surrounding road network was able to cope with diverted traffic with minimal disruption.
"Significantly, this initiative should serve to improve access to schools by providing safe, healthy and efficient travel options, encouraging active travel."
The trial was initiated by students "concerned about the risks they encountered during drop-off and pick-up times around school", St Martin's Primary School head teacher Clare Giles said.
"This has now resulted in a much longer trial, so it's fantastic for the pupils to see their voice being heard on issues that matter, enabling them to play their part in improving safety."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.