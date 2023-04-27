Geese rehomed after Animal Aid charity appeal
A charity has been overwhelmed by the response to an appeal to rehome a pair of geese who have been by each other's sides for 24 years.
The geese, known by their current owner as sweethearts, have lived happily in their Guernsey home for more than two decades.
Their owner is now downsizing so Guernsey charity Animal Aid has been searching for new guardians.
A spokesperson said the geese had been found a home to move to in May.
Sue Vidamour, charity founder, said: "I have been absolutely overwhelmed by the response from Guernsey, it's been unbelievable, I think the fact they have been together for 24 years has touched people."
After receiving more than 60 calls of interest, Ms Vidamour said she had undertaken a number of home visits before settling on a suitable home on the island for them.
'Bonded for Life'
Ms Vidamour said: "The owner is very attached to them, she loves them dearly but she's got to move house and she can't take them with her.
"The people buying the house don't want geese because their children are afraid of them.
"She's devastated they can no longer live with her and calls them sweethearts who have been together their whole lives."
With a pond and plenty of wildlife, their new setting has been approved by the current owner, who will be welcome to visit her beloved birds and has also offered to continue to pay for their food and vet bills.
Ms Vidamour added: "These geese needed to stay together.
"They are bonded for life."
