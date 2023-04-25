States paid more than £5m in compromise agreements

States of Guernsey building
The States of Guernsey paid £5,095,916 in compromise agreements for 165 states employees between 2012 and 2022

The States of Guernsey paid more than £5m in compromise agreements to staff leaving between 2012 and 2022.

A compromise agreement is a legally binding contract between a employer and an employee to settle potential claims with financial compensation.

A total of 165 States employees left with a compromise agreement, at an overall cost of £5,095,916.

In four of the ten years surveyed, more than £500,000 was paid in compromise agreements.

The States spent most in 2016 - a total of £663,785 in agreements with 21 departing employees.

The information was published following Rule 14 Questions submitted to Policy and Resources (P&R) by Deputy Marc Leadbeater.

P&R said the agreements were "a useful tool to enable an employer and its employee to bring an employment relationship to an end".

"Whilst the States of Guernsey is a good and fair employer, there are occasions where the best solution for the employer and employee is to end the relationship, and a compromise agreement remains an appropriate mechanism to achieve this", he added.

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.