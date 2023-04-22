Clear timeline needed for inert waste project, deputy says
- Published
The president of the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure has warned delays to a waste project are becoming "increasingly costly".
Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez said she was concerned delays "might actually end up costing us more".
It comes after the Policy and Resources Committee (P&R) reviewed all planned projects.
P&R was asked to find savings of 3% for its 2024 budget due to the strain on public finances.
As part of its review, the committee said it considered what should continue as planned, and what should continue but "be further reviewed to see if the scope can be amended".
The inert waste programme was put in the "pipeline" category - meaning it should be put on hold and continued at a later date.
Materials including concrete, asphalt, bricks, stone and ceramics are considered "inert waste" because they do not easily decompose.
According to the States, a new facility is needed to store the inert waste generated on the island each year as the current facility at Longue Hougue is at capacity.
Deputy De Sausmarez said the project needed a "clear timeline".
She added: "We're all very keen to stress we need to take the bigger picture into account and we need to understand that any delays might actually end up costing us more overall."
The committee estimated the changes proposed would see a spending reduction of between £150m and £200m this term.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.