Guernsey Police appeal after two fights involving young people
- Published
Police are appealing for information about two separate fights involving young people in Guernsey.
One fight, involving children aged between 10 and 12 years old, took place at Beau Sejour on Friday 7 April.
Police said a boy was targeted by a group of girls and he was suspected to have assaulted them, as members of the public stepped in to help.
On Saturday, a boy was allegedly assaulted by others at La Vallette bathing pools.
The States did not confirm the age or gender of those who allegedly assaulted the boy.
'Identify prime locations'
Bailiwick Law Enforcement said inquiries has been carried out for the first incident, and a full investigation into the circumstances of the second incident was under way.
It asked islanders with any information regarding either incident to come forward.
The force said both incidents were not linked, and it would be "closely monitoring" similar incidents to "ensure our community can enjoy themselves safely".
It said "suitable policing resources" would be put in place to accommodate additional calls, and would conduct high visibility patrols.
The States confirmed its neighbourhood policing team was working with stakeholders and partner agencies to "identify prime locations" to reduce risks of disorder and anti-social behaviour in Guernsey.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.