Guernsey to mark Holocaust Memorial Day
A service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day is to take place in Guernsey on Tuesday.
The day remembers the victims of the Holocaust and other acts of genocide, both in Guernsey and around the world.
The service, which is open to everyone, is due to begin at midday at the White Rock memorial, near North Beach.
Organisers said they hoped it would "ensure lessons are learned ... by future generations" and it was "important for the whole community".
The Very Reverend Tim Barker is to lead the service, which will also mark the deaths of three Jewish women who lived in the island during the German Occupation before being deported and later killed.
It will also commemorate slave labourers, as well as the Guernsey Eight - a group of islanders who died in prison or camps as a result of the occupation.
The commemoration had previously been held each January, but is now held in April or May, to align with Yom HaShoah - the day it is marked in Israel.
