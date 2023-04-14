Islanders called on to help shape festive lottery
- Published
Islanders are being asked for their views on the Channel Islands lottery's Christmas draw.
A survey has been launched in Jersey and Guernsey ahead of a decision on the format of the next December charity draw.
The States of Guernsey said despite a jackpot of £545,118, ticket sales were down by 6% in 2022.
Senior lottery officer in Guernsey Jon Taylor said the Christmas draw sold nearly one million tickets last year.
He said the real winners of the lottery were the "local charities and good causes" who benefited from ticket sales.
"The proceeds from all scratchcard sales throughout the year are distributed to good causes and the lottery has raised millions over the last few years," he added.
"The Christmas game is an important part of this and we want to ensure it remains so for years to come, so keeping it relevant and attractive to islanders is paramount."
The survey will be "part of a broad review", including feedback from the charitable sector, distributors and resellers.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.