Guernsey cafe staff praised for saving customer's life
A Guernsey family has praised staff and customers at a cafe for helping to save their relative's life.
Sandra Torode, 66, stopped breathing after choking on some food during breakfast at Mim's at La Maraitaine.
Two staff members, and three builders having breakfast, rushed to lower her from her wheelchair to the ground before performing CPR.
Mrs Torode is recovering in hospital and said: "Thank you very much for helping me.
"It's really great - you were all fantastic. All of you. I want to get home now."
She was initially taken to ICU, but has since been moved to a different ward, and said she can't remember much: ''All of a sudden I was holding the chair saying 'I can't breathe, I can't breathe'.
"A lady came over and said 'I'll phone an ambulance' and I didn't know anything after that.'"
Her husband George Torode returned to the cafe to personally thank the staff.
He said: "I was a scout leader for 15 years, so I used to teach basic first aid.
"If you get offered to learn this stuff please do it, because you never know at any time whether you're going to be involved in an incident."
Ibrahim Mohammed, a chef at the cafe, was one of the people who helped to lift Sandra to the ground for CPR.
He said: "It was very quick. Everybody just ran to help.
"We never expected this to happen. Everybody who works in a restaurant needs to get proper first aid training."
The cafe owners said the incident had encouraged them to provide first aid training for all staff.
