Island Games: Spectator accommodation 'limited', say organisers
- Published
Island Games organisers have said spectator accommodation in Guernsey will be "limited" for the week-long event.
The games begin on 8 July, with an opening ceremony along the seafront in Beau Sejour.
More than 2,000 athletes from 24 member islands from around the world are expected to compete.
Organisers said teams were being housed in existing hotel and self-catered accommodation.
"Because of this, accommodation for supporters that wish to come to Guernsey for the Games will be limited," a Guernsey 2023 spokesperson said.
"This has been an issue not only for Guernsey but also for other hosts as the Games have grown in popularity.
"It is a challenge, but we look forward to welcoming everyone to Guernsey ... and enjoying the Games together."
Llinos De Wolf, from the Isle of Anglesey, in Wales, said she almost decided against coming to watch her son-in-law play football due to a shortage of accommodation.
She said it was "nigh-on impossible" to find somewhere affordable via booking sites and only managed to find accommodation after she appealed for help on social media.
She added: "There is going to be a lot of supporters that will give up probably and think there's no point trying, because either they can't afford it or it's way too difficult."
The Island Games takes place every two years and was last held in Guernsey in 2003.
The week-long event draws competitors from around the world in 14 sports.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.