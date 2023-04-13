Barclays apologises to Channel Islands customers over email error
- Published
Barclays has apologised to customers in the Channel Islands after mistakenly telling them by email their accounts would be closed.
The bank said Barclaycard accounts not registered to a UK residential address would close "on or shortly after 21 June".
The company has since confirmed the emails were sent in error.
Guy Hardill, a Barclaycard customer from Guernsey, said the mistake left him feeling "very vulnerable".
"I guess there's been an apology, but it doesn't replace the heart attack I had this morning when I got that email," he said.
"A lot of people look at that and it's like, 'OK, what do I do now?'"
Barclays confirmed there would be no change for existing customers in the Channel Islands.
A spokesman said: "We offer our sincere apologises to any of our Barclaycard customers resident in the Channel Islands that may have been incorrectly informed that their accounts would be closed.
"We can confirm all existing cardholders resident in Jersey and Guernsey will continue to be supported and there will be no change to the service they currently receive."
Under ring-fencing legislation, new customers wanting to open an account with the largest banking groups must have a permanent UK address.
The change, introduced in 2019, meant many islanders have struggled to get a credit card.
