Guernsey passengers warned of airport congestion
- Published
Passengers are being urged to allow plenty of time for their journey through Guernsey Airport amid fears of congestion and queues over Easter.
More than 7,200 people are expected to pass through the airport from Friday to Monday.
That is slightly down from last year when travel demand surged after nearly two years of pandemic curbs.
But Guernsey Ports said it anticipated congestion and queues at check-in and security.
Steve Langlois, head of passenger operations and aviation security, said: "Although the numbers are slightly down this year, we will still have a lot of islanders making the most of the Easter break to enjoy a trip away.
"As always we ask anyone planning to travel to make sure they arrive in good time, and avoid having to rush as they pass through the terminal."
He said passengers travelling on early flights operated by Aurigny could use the twilight check-in service between 15:00 BST and 23:00 BST for the next morning's flights.
