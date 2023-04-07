Guernsey scout given award for brain tumour recovery
A Guernsey scout is the first in the Bailiwick to receive a rare scouting award.
Jonathan Charmley has been awarded the Cornwell Scout Badge for remaining dedicated to his duties while he recovered from brain surgery.
Mr Charmley was diagnosed with a brain tumour after a routine optician appointment in April 2021.
He said: "The skills that I have learnt through doing scouts have helped me, like resilience."
'Surprised and touched'
Mr Charmley had to undergo six weeks of radiotherapy and two operations during treatment for the brain tumour.
During the second surgery he experienced nerve damage and lost the sight in his right eye.
He was nominated for the award by scouts and leaders and said he was "surprised and touched" by the news.
"In my case I got [the award] for showing a dedication to duty in a time of personal adversity, so carrying on scouting when I had just had brain surgery a few weeks beforehand," he said.
Mr Charmley said he was now considered blind but that had not stopped his commitment to the scouts.
"A few weeks after brain surgery I continued my duties," he said.
"I was able to return to scouts in a slightly less limited role so I wasn't running activities, I wasn't doing all the planning but I was able to turn up, be part of the team that helped deliver and just have some fun at the same time.
"As long as I can still keep scouting, I will keep scouting."
'We are still people'
Mr Charmley first joined the scouts as a cub in 2010.
"I'd just moved to the island and was looking to make some friends," he said.
He added that scouts had taught him resilience and had given him "something to focus on during recovery, where I was not affected by my diagnosis".
He added: "Just because I haven't got all my eyesight doesn't mean I can't do something just as well as someone with their eyesight.
"Yes disabilities are out there but we are still people."
Cornwell Scout Badge is awarded to those under 25 who have "demonstrated great heroism or pre-eminently high character and devotion to duty coupled with great courage and endurance", Guernsey Scouts Association said.
