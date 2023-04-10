Guernsey Post changes roadside post box collection times
Guernsey Post has announced its roadside post box collection times will change from 2 May with the early afternoon collections being replaced by morning collections.
Times will vary between boxes, and will be published on the company's website.
The new collections will take place between 10:00 and 12:00 BST.
People will still be able to post letters for both same day despatch to the UK and next day local delivery, Guernsey Post said.
Boley Smillie, chief executive, said: "With the continued decline in letters the volume in our roadside post boxes is significantly less than it used to be.
"We can continue to service all our post boxes more efficiently by moving the collection times to the morning."
