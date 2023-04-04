Bomb disposal team detonate military flare on Alderney beach

The marine marker flare was detonated on Tuesday morning

Bomb disposal experts were called to Alderney to detonate a military flare.

The ordnance, a marine location marker, was found on Monday at Corblets beach.

A 100m (328ft) cordon was set up around the area managed by officers from Alderney to ensure the public was safe.

Two specialist explosive ordnance disposal officers were sent to the island from Guernsey and the flare was detonated on the beach on Tuesday morning.

A cordon was set up around the ordnance to keep the public safe
The military flare was found on Corblets beach in Alderney

