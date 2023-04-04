Notre Dame primary school receives positive Ofsted report
- Published
A primary school in Guernsey has received a positive inspection report from Ofsted.
Notre Dame du Rosaire Catholic Primary School was rated excellent in personal development and welfare.
It was rated good in four categories, and inspectors also identified areas for improvement, such as in how some aspects of the curriculum were taught.
Mary Robertshaw, Notre Dame head teacher, said she was "incredibly proud" to lead the school.
The remaining four categories, in which the school was rated good, were quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; leadership and management; and early years provision.
'Kind, compassionate, and respectful'
The report said the school "epitomises" inclusion, and the children treated each other as adults treated them, adding the children were "kind, compassionate and respectful".
It also said the school's leaders "aimed to send children out from the school as effective and principled contributors to the world".
The report said the "overarching factor in the success of the school" was the culture created by senior leaders.
There were however, inconsistencies in how well some aspects of the curriculum were taught and assessed, the Ofsted report revealed.
It also said leaders needed to make sure what they expected to be happening was evident in practice.
Ms Robertshaw said: "We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised such hugely positive outcomes for all our pupils.
"Our golden values underpin all that we do here at Notre Dame, so to achieve these gradings speaks to the tremendous dedication of our staff, children and whole school community who all live and breathe our inclusive values."
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, president of the committee for education, sport and culture, said the report was "a credit" to all the school was achieving.
