Police confirm identity of body found in Bideford river
Police have identified the body of a man found in a river in Devon last week.
The body of a man in his 50s was found on Wednesday in the River Torridge in Bideford, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
A subsequent public police appeal led to confirmation of the man's identity, the force said.
The man's next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported, it added.
His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
Dt Sgt Ben Cartwright, who is leading the investigation, said: "We would like to thank the community for the assistance provided and the many lines of enquiry put forward, as the information we received helped us to identify the man."
