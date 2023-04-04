Guernsey Little Chapel centenary stamps for sale
- Published
One of the smallest chapels in the world is to be depicted on a series of stamps to celebrate its centenary.
Guernsey's Little Chapel, in the valley of Les Vauxbelets, is a 16ft (5m) by 9ft (2.7m) "unique structure", adorned with shells and pieces of broken china.
It was built in 1923 by Brother Déodat-Antoine, as a miniature replica of the famous grotto and Basilica of Massabielle at Lourdes, France.
A quartet stamp series will be sold by Guernsey Post from Tuesday.
The Little Chapel Foundation was created in August 2016 and has worked to restore it after it suffered structural decay for a number of years.
Bridget Yabsley, head of philatelic at Guernsey Post, said: "It is an iconic landmark in Guernsey which has drawn crowds from around the world, thanks to its striking decor and unique beauty.
"During the course of this year we will release four stamps depicting The Little Chapel from different perspectives."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.