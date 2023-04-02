Facilities company 'still continuing' after Garenne collapse
A facilities company in Jersey, part of a Channel Islands construction firm in liquidation, is "not subject" to any insolvency process, it has said.
The Garenne Construction Group is being wound down after going insolvent.
However, Amalgamated Facilities Management Ltd (AFM) said its Jersey and Guernsey operations were continuing under its own board of directors.
Garenne's collapse followed the shutting its subsidiary Camerons Construction earlier this year.
AFM said on Facebook: "We want to be clear that AFM is not subject to any sort of insolvency process and both AFM Jersey and AFM Guernsey continue to trade under the control of its own board of directors."
Interpath Advisory and KPMG Advisory have been appointed as joint liquidators of Garenne, which they said had "been precipitated due to the various guarantees it provided which have been called upon".
"Anyone with an interest in any subsidiary entity should make immediate contact with the liquidators," they said.
When Camerons Ltd ceased trading, its board of directors said a "period of financial difficulty" had been caused by many factors, including Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.
