Garenne Construction Group goes into liquidation
The Garenne Construction Group in the Channel Islands has been placed into liquidation.
The company has been found to be insolvent, meaning it cannot pay its debts, so is set to be closed.
It follows the collapse of Camerons Construction earlier this year.
Geoff Jacobs and David Standish, from Interpath Advisory, and Linda Johnson and Leonard Gerber, of KPMG Advisory, have been appointed as joint liquidators.
Mrs Johnson, from KPMG, said: "Following the closure of Camerons, the insolvency of GCGL [Garenne Construction Group Ltd] has been precipitated due to the various guarantees it provided which have been called upon.
"Anyone with an interest in any subsidiary entity should make immediate contact with the liquidators."
The group, which operated in Guernsey and Jersey, also provided administration functions for a number of companies, including AFM and Rabeys.
It is unclear what the liquidation means for them.
Mr Jacobs said: "Our intention is to retain six employees for a period of time to continue the provision of certain head office functions to the wider group entities where appropriate to do so, and we will also seek to realise the shares in certain subsidiaries."
When Camerons Ltd ceased trading, its board of directors said a "period of financial difficulty" had been caused by many factors, including Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.
