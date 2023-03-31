Plan to completely ban glyphosate in Guernsey thrown out
Attempts to completely ban the weedkiller glyphosate in Guernsey have been thrown out by politicians.
Deputy David De Lisle asked the States to ban the product from all use locally.
Guernsey Farmers Association had opposed the proposals to ban the herbicide.
Deputies rejected the proposal by a vote of seven in favour and 25 against. In 2022, glyphosate was banned for use by people without a licence.
The committee in charge of licences for glyphosate, Employment and Social Security opposed the plans.
Environment and Infrastructure President Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez also opposed the complete ban.
She said the States was currently working to remove glyphosate from use in a "holistic" fashion.
Deputy Simon Fairclough warned if the use of glyphosate was banned, it would lead to farmers using a "cocktail of other chemicals" which he warned could be "more dangerous and more expensive" for farmers and the environment.
Mr De Lisle said he believed there was "strong evidence" to ban glyphosate on public health grounds.
But in a letter, Employment and Social Security's President Deputy Peter Roffey wrote "current evidence for banning glyphosate on public health grounds is weak but [we] would not hesitate to re-evaluate its position should the Committee for Health and Social Care provide evidence to the contrary".
