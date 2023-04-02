Guernsey Marathon runners get ready for race
Hundreds of runners are gearing up to take part in the Guernsey Marathon.
They will set off from 09:00 BST on the South Esplanade in St Peter Port.
Participants from the Channel Islands and further afield will either be taking on the full 26.2-mile marathon, the Mourant Relay Race or a new event called The Mile.
Organisers said the range of distances on offer made this year's event the "most exciting and inclusive marathon yet".
Teams of two or five will be entering the relay race, running distances of between four and 13 miles per runner to complete the full marathon distance.
The Mile is open to anyone aged over six for who wants to take on a shorter challenge.
Event sponsor Sure has introduced new technology equipment to improve timing, which will also be used at other running events across the island.
Alistair Beak, CEO of the information technology company, said: "We've made sure that this year's marathon race is the most tech-enabled marathon Guernsey has ever seen, to create a better all-round experience for the runners, organisers and spectators."
