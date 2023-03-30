Fines to be issued over 'unsightly' buildings in Guernsey
Plans to fine the owners of "unsightly" buildings have been approved by deputies.
Politicians voted by 24 votes to 12 to approve the scheme from the Development and Planning Authority (DPA).
People's homes are set to be exempt from the new scheme.
States properties will now be included in the proposals after a tight 18 to 17 vote victory for Deputy Lester Queripel, who put that amendment forward.
DPA President Deputy Victoria Oliver said she hoped it would lead to the "regeneration" of some areas.
The DPA had intended to target sites like the top of Mill Street, Idlerocks and St Margarets Lodge.
The authority's vice-president, Deputy Andy Taylor, did not support the proposals.
He said the exemption for States buildings was right, but he also believed the law officers had more pressing things to deal with.
Proposals from Deputies Neil Inder and Adrian Gabriel to exempt people's houses from the new scheme were accepted by States members by 31 votes to 5.
There was strong opposition to plans to include States buildings from across the States.
Environment and Infrastructure President Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez used the example of the derelict greenhouse at Candie Gardens to show why she believed the inclusion of States buildings was wrong.
She said she's been trying to get funding to repair the greenhouse, but that has been rejected.
So she questioned who it would be that would be fined under this new scheme - her committee or group that rejected the funding.
