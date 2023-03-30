Bailiwick Bat Survey: Volunteers needed to record local bats
- Published
Volunteers have been invited to take part in the Bailiwick Bat Survey.
The survey aims to improve the understanding of the distribution and activity of bats in Guernsey, Alderney, Sark and Herm.
The Alderney Wildlife Trust and La Société Serquaise are co-ordinating the surveys in Alderney and Sark respectively.
Thirteen different bat species were confirmed across the Bailiwick in a survey in 2022.
Julia Henney, project officer for the Bailiwick Bat Survey, said: "We are delighted to be running this survey for the third year and we hope to get more volunteers involved this year.
"Bats are fascinating creatures and an important part of our biodiversity.
"By recording their calls, we can learn more about their distribution and activity patterns across the islands."
Volunteers can borrow a bat detector kit from one of the five Bat Centres in Alderney, Sark, the Guille-Allès Library, Sir Charles Frossard House and La Société Guernesiaise.
The kit contains all the instructions and equipment required to take part in the survey.