Companies shortlisted to install Sark electrical grid
- Published
Three companies have been shortlisted to install a new electrical grid in Sark.
Last year the island's government, Chief Pleas, voted to install a new electrical grid instead of buying Sark Electricity Ltd.
Sark currently has one of the highest costs of electricity per unit in the developed world at 65p per unit.
Seven initial bidders expressed an interest in the contract which was advertised in 2022.
Work is now under way within Chief Pleas to narrow it down to one bidder for final detailed discussions.
Conseiller John Guille said: "There will be an update at Easter Chief Pleas and also opportunity for the three shortlisted companies to visit the island and possibly present to the public."
In 2022, an independent report said a "completely new system" was needed due to health and safety concerns.
It also described the island's electricity grid as "outdated and in a state of repair which does not meet basic British industry standards as used in the UK and Guernsey".
