Guernsey States committees asked to make 2.5% and 3% savings
Guernsey's States committees will be asked to find 2.5% and 3% savings in its budget for 2024.
Policy and Resources (P&R) President Deputy Peter Ferbrache told States members there would be no real term increases in budgets for 2024.
Mr Ferbrache said "we don't pretend that will be easy, but that's the reality of what's needed".
It followed the decision by the States of Guernsey to reject plans to introduce a GST in February.
Mr Ferbrache did inform deputies there would be some new measures to raise money in the 2024 budget, alongside plans for savings.
"We can't sit around and be a lame duck assembly. There will be proposals in the 2024 budget which look at revenue raising."
P&R has already committed to bringing forward plans to tax empty buildings in the 2024 budget.
Environment and Infrastructure has been looking for the last few years at a scheme to see how car mileage can be taxed.
