Training to help with new law offered to charities
- Published
Charities in Guernsey have been offered training and support following the introduction of a new law.
New charity legislation and regulations for Guernsey and Alderney came into effect in April 2022.
The event will be held for charities and non-profit organisations to learn more about legal obligations and to help with writing effective policies.
Training will be led by the Guernsey Registry and the Chartered Governance Institute Guernsey Branch.
Guernsey Registry charity consultant Lois Falla said it was grateful for the steps already taken by the organisations involved to "adopt the necessary changes".
She said: "We are looking to support their good governance and help them have effective risk mitigating policies.
"This event is about raising awareness and enhancing the skills needed year in year out to help our charities meet their objectives and protect their volunteers."
The event will take place on Wednesday 19 April.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.