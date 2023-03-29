St Martin's Primary School vehicles ban trialled
A trial ban on traffic outside Guernsey's largest primary school at drop off and pick up times has started.
St Martin's Primary School said children were so concerned about safety risks that they asked their head teacher to bring in changes.
The 'School Street' scheme is a model which exists in other parts of the world but will be a first for the island.
It will come into force for a week from Wednesday.
Route Des Coutures will be closed to traffic, except for cyclists and vehicles accessing properties, on weekdays from 8.30-9.00 (BST) and 14.45-15.15.
With around 550 pupils, it is estimated about 1,000 people travel to and from the school at each end of the day.
The scheme will be reviewed after a week, which aligns with the break for Easter holidays, and extended should it prove successful.
Clare Giles, St Martin's Primary School headteacher, said she was "proud of our young people" for raising the issue and being involved in creating the trial.
Paul James, Traffic and Highway Services road safety officer, said: "Traffic and Highway Services has been working with St Martin's School for several years to help them make their school journeys safer, healthier and better for the environment.
"A School Street will significantly improve the safety for the children and their carers as they make the final part of their journey into school and home again, with minimal disruption to the general community."
