Fewer cruise ships set to sail to Guernsey in 2023
- Published
Fewer cruise ships are scheduled to visit the Bailiwick of Guernsey in 2023.
A total of 130 thirty ships were supposed to dock in 2022 but 44 cancelled, with 95 ships scheduled to visit this season.
However, Visit Guernsey said the season looked promising, with 12 ships making their first ever visit to the islands.
Andy Ison, director of Guernsey Pearl, said he was hopeful more tourists would be arriving via cruises.
"I'm quite positive about the cruise lining industry, and I think the rest of tourism should be as well," he said.
In April 2022, the first cruise ship returned to the island since October 2019 after visits were cancelled in 2020 and 2021.
Mr Ison said disruption had been caused during the years where Covid restrictions were in place.
He said: "We would probably get say four coaches from your average cruise line last year, whereas in 2019 we were getting roughly about 10.
"I expect the number of coaches coming to be significantly higher than last year."
