Guernsey runway extension 'unlikely to be recommended'
Guernsey's Economic Development Committee is unlikely to support an extension to the island's airport runway.
Whether the extension of the runway would lead to low cost carriers coming to Guernsey has been debated for years.
Economic Development commissioned an independent review of the pros and cons of a longer runway.
The committee's president Neil Inder said four out of five of the committee were now opposed to the idea.
The estimated cost of the extension and terminal building improvements is £32m.
The Economic Development Committee had been planning to submit a policy letter for consideration for debate in the States of Guernsey in May.
However, delays to its publication mean plans to debate the issue have been pushed back to the end of July at the latest.
