Flooding closes coastal road in Guernsey
- Published
A coastal road in Guernsey has been closed and people warned of potential flooding due to high tides.
Police closed the road between Perelle and L'Erée on Wednesday to clear flood debris, and said it would remain closed on Thursday.
Guernsey Met said tide warnings would remain due to "spring tides, swell and south-westerly winds up to force six".
Businesses and residents on the west and east coasts have been advised to "take the necessary precautions".
Guernsey Coastguard said there were two vessels of concern at Les Amarreurs, including an upturned green kayak and a capsized boat with a blue hull, which had been taken away with the tide.
A diversion remains in place between Perelle and L'Erée for motorists to avoid the flooding.
