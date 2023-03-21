Rousse Pier and Fermain moorings repair work
Access to Rousse Pier and the moorings at Fermain will be limited during "essential improvement" work.
The States of Guernsey said: "The works at both locations will involve repairs to damaged sections of masonry."
It said access to certain areas of Rousse Pier would be limited and public access to the Fermain moorings would not be permitted.
The works were expected to last one week and were part of "a regular programme of works", it added.
