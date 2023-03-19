Housing unattainable for young people, islander says
Housing prices and a lack of affordable homes are stopping young people from living independently in Guernsey, an islander has said.
Jaiden Ryan, 20, said that if they did not have a partner, moving out would have been impossible to fund alone.
They described trying to find somewhere to live as a "fight" due to the high volumes of people looking for affordable housing.
The government said it could not "magic up" affordable housing "overnight".
Mx Ryan said because of the situation, people were being made to consider a life away from Guernsey.
"It's not something that I am looking to do, but it's something you have to consider, especially with the way things are going with the housing market," they said.
"I want to be here, I want to stay with my friends and family, I don't want to uproot everything and move away."
Mx Ryan described the housing prices for rentals in Guernsey as "insane", and said finding a job to afford the prices was difficult for young people.
They said: "I wouldn't be able to afford to rent alone I have to be renting with someone else, it's just difficult being a young person.
"At such a young age it's quite difficult to find a job which pays really well."
President of Environment and Infrastructure deputy Linsday De Sausmarez said the States of Guernsey was working on the problem, but it would take time.
She said: "We are doing as much as we possibly can, but unfortunately when it comes to the supply... I completely agree that is one of the most fundamental problems.
"That is not something we can magic up overnight, so we've got an awful lot that is in the pipeline, but it does take years to come to completion and be available."
