Islands have low levels of female unemployment - report
Jersey has made progress in closing the gender pay gap and with female employment levels, a report has found.
Analysis by PwC Channel Islands found both Jersey and Guernsey had low levels of female unemployment.
In Jersey women earn 11% less than men and in Guernsey 16% less, it said.
Leyla Yildirim, PwC Channel Island's chief strategy officer, said: "It should be a top priority to attract everyone who is able... back into the workforce."
She said: "In the Channel Islands we have a critical need for more talent and skills to drive growth and economic prosperity.
"We need to get away from the notion that equality, diversity and inclusion is a 'nice to have'. There is a compelling business imperative to fill existing skill gaps and ensure there is a healthy talent pipeline for the future."
'Boost labour force'
The report found women earn 11% less than men in Jersey and 16% less in Guernsey.
The average in OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries is 14%.
Other issues identified included rapidly ageing populations in both islands, low birth rates and a shrinking working age workforce.
The Channel Islands Women in Work Index 2023 report looked at female economic empowerment and looked at how improving female labour force participation could increase GDP.
Closing the gender pay gap in Jersey would generate a boost to female earnings of 12% or £187m, and in Guernsey the female earnings boost would be as high as 18% or £159m, the report said.
It found barriers to women working included the cost of childcare and lack of flexibility from employers.
The report said: "When childcare costs and parental leave benefits are compared with the leading territories, Jersey is behind the curve in terms of support for women and parents, but Guernsey is significantly far behind."
It also found groups of men and women over 50 who were not economically active, presented a "further opportunity to potentially boost the labour force".
