Technical issues with Devon and Cornwall police calls
Devon and Cornwall Police is experiencing technical issues with 999 and 101 calls, the force has said.
It said anyone calling 999 may be put through to another force but the details would be passed to them to deal with.
The force is asking people to consider whether something is an emergency before calling.
It added officers were out on patrol to "maximise visibility and reassurance at this time".
