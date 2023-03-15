Climbing helps sight-impaired autistic man in Guernsey
A sight-impaired climber from Guernsey hopes to inspire and raise awareness of inclusivity within sport.
Michael Ellis, 51, started climbing with local charity Climb LBG in September 2021 following a Bailiwick Social Prescribing referral.
Mr Ellis, who is also autistic, said the structure and routine of climbing had really helped him.
He said he was training to take part in the UK's first queer outdoor climbing festival, ClimbOut, in May.
He said: "All the cares of the world just get shelved for the time that I'm on the wall.
"Physically and mentally, the focus is on the climb and everything else just has a rest for a while, which is a great break."
The social prescribing scheme pairs people who have social emotional and practical difficulties with community-based activities.
Mr Ellis's climbing instructor, John Richardson, helps guide him from the ground.
He said: "It's taken quite a while to get my head around guiding Michael at the wall.
"Sometimes we do get flustered, but we're getting better at it.".
Mr Ellis is hoping to take on a number of climbing competitions throughout the year and inspire others to challenge themselves in the face of adversity while doing it.
His taking part in ClimbOut, a two-day festival in the Peak District, will be his first competition of the year, which he said was "very much about diversity and inclusion".
"It's fantastic being able to be a part of the mainstream as somebody with additional needs.
"There's no reason why I can't do the same as everybody else," he said.
