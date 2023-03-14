Guernsey pay parity review offered if offer accepted
Unions representing Guernsey States employees are being asked to consider a pay parity review as part of accepting a three-year pay deal.
The current deal, which covers 2022-2024, has been accepted by the Royal College of Nursing and Unite.
Kate Brown, Deputy Industrial Disputes Officer, said the Royal College of Midwives and Prospect would resurvey members on the pay offer.
If agreed by members the unions will be involved in the pay parity review.
The review is expected to take 12 months and will aim to "establish what is meant by pay parity and to determine whether achieving it is desirable and, if so, the extent to which that is feasible".
It will be carried out by a joint working group of HR, finance and a Health and Social Care management representatives and one official from each of the four unions.
All four unions would continue to be involved in the separate Agenda for Change Pay, Terms and Conditions Group.
The pay offer being considered is 5% plus a consolidated payment of £500 for 2022, RPIX as at 30 June 2022 for 2023 and RPIX as at 30 June 2023 minus 1% to a minimum of 0% for 2024.
